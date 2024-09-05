Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.91

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 219310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

