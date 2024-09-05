Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.26

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 61423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

