Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $37.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

