Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0161 (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $229.96 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,248,196,668 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

