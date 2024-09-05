RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $43.48 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $391.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

