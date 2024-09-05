Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.18. 926,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,951,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

