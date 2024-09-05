Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.85 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Request has a market cap of $74.85 million and approximately $862,659.98 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,067.22 or 1.00063184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09902367 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $896,658.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

