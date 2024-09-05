Reviewing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.09 million 1.13 $4.19 million $0.36 16.36 LogicMark $9.74 million 0.05 -$14.55 million ($10.71) -0.02

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 7.71% 7.64% 6.76% LogicMark -146.14% -104.48% -79.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and LogicMark's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats LogicMark on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About LogicMark

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

