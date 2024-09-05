Ric Lewis Acquires 1,182 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,465.96).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.71. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 42,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279 ($3.67).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

