Ric Lewis Acquires 1,182 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,465.96).
Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.71. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 42,000.00%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
