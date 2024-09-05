Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $716.28

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $716.28 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,165.88 or 1.00194692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

