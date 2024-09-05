Ripio Credit Network Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $30.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.67 or 0.99939804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0012299 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $835.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.