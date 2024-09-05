Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 1,654,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,614,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $944,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

