Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Elizabeth B. Chandler Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

