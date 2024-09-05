Saga (SAGA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.96 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $130.67 million and approximately $45.96 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,030,444,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,112,193 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,030,255,980 with 101,043,433 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.13712539 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $30,697,717.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

