Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $387.78 and last traded at $390.38. Approximately 185,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 394,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Saia Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

