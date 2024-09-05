Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

SRPT opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

