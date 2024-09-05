Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $609.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Savara by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

