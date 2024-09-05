Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.92

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 427390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,346,000 after buying an additional 291,609 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 310,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.