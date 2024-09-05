Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,723,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,653,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.