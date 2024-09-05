Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 7.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 206,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,066,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 174,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.7% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 334,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

