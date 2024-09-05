Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 2.5%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €71.35 ($79.28) and last traded at €71.75 ($79.72). 31,720 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.60 ($81.78).
Siltronic Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.46.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siltronic
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.