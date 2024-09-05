Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 2.5%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €71.35 ($79.28) and last traded at €71.75 ($79.72). 31,720 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.60 ($81.78).

Siltronic Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.46.

About Siltronic

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.