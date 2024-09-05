Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

