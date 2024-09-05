Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $574.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

