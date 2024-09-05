Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.41.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
