Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.28

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 568211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

