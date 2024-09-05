SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 6,030,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,151,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,728 shares of company stock worth $2,742,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

