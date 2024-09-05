SouthState Corp Buys 3,304 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.93. 1,729,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

