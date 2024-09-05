SouthState Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 145.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,002. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.