SouthState Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.77. The company had a trading volume of 307,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,383. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

