SouthState Corp Has $22.14 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

