SouthState Corp Has $3.23 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,184,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,321,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.75. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

