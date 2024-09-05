SouthState Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 170.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.96. 130,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

