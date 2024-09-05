SouthState Corp Purchases 2,197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SouthState Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,639. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

