Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 6.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 183,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 104,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes bought 623,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,012,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,196. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

