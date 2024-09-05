Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 179205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0654 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

