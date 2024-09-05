SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 227,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 68,952 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $32.64.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $645.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

