Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 12,559 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.