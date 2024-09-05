Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

