StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLLS

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.