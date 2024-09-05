StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

