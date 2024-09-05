StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 21.1 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
