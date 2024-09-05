StockNews.com Downgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Sell

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in W&T Offshore by 53.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274,156 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 160.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 192,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.