StockNews.com Downgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Sell

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
W&T Offshore Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
