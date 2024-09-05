StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

