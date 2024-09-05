StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

