StockNews.com Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,345.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,124,152 shares in the company, valued at $25,836,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,836,737.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,295,720.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

