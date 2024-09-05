StockNews.com Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
