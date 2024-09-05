Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 9,694 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 8th, Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44.

On Thursday, June 6th, Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $35,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

