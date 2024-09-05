Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $822.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $423.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $682.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.63. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

