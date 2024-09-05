Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$7.77 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.2198239 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

