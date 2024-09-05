Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

